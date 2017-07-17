Annual Magic of Michael golf outing attracts crowd

The Magic of Michael Foundation golf outing started cloudy and ended with sunshine.

"We had cloudy skies and then right at start the sun came out," stated John Hirschbeck, the father of Michael and John, who the tournament is played for in their memory at The Lake Club in Poland.

"It's a special event where we can remember Michael and John," stated Hirschbeck, now in his first year of retirement after spending 34 years as a Major League Umpire. "Their a part of what we've been doing in this community, Northeast Ohio and Akron Children's hospital. We've been able to help a lot of children and families in a short time.

This is the third year for the event and different from the past two years. It's been a two day, back to back event, but with this year's special guest Terry Francona and the Indians schedule the banquet is September 13th.

"Terry was on board from the start along with Jim Thome and Tom Hamilton," said Hirschbeck, "it was the Indians schedule we had to work around. The September 13th day was the only day game (at 12:05) and where the Indians had another home game the next day, so it worked out fine."

Hamilton is making his second appearance at the banquet and it'll be the first for Thome. "Jim couldn't have been any better, he said he'd be honored to be here."

The guest speakers in the past have been former Yankees and Dodgers manager Joe Torre and former Pirates and Tigers skipper Jim Leyland.

Tickets for the banquet are still available by calling 330-531-2700 or by emailing magicofmichael17@gmail.com