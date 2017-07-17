Wife testifies that Poland doctor was not impaired night of fatal boat crash

The trial continued Monday for Joseph Yurich, the Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir.

Yurich is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for crashing into a fishing boat and killing an Akron man. The prosecution rested its case on Friday.

The defense called Angelina Rodriguez, Yurich's wife, Angelina Rodriguez, who recalled her husband's reaction when told that someone had died.

"It's clear that there was a boat that he collided with, so he was very emotional and distressed, panicking in a sense," she testified.

Rodriguez also testified that Yurich showed no signs of being intoxicated, that his balance and speech were normal and she did not smell alcohol on his breath.

The charges against Yurich also include operating a watercraft while impaired and leaving the scene of the crash.

The non-jury trial resumes on Tuesday. It is still uncertain whether Yurich will take the stand in his own defense.

