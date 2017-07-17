Wife testifies that Poland doctor was not impaired night of fata - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wife testifies that Poland doctor was not impaired night of fatal boat crash

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
Angelina Rodriguez Angelina Rodriguez
Dr. Joseph Yurich Dr. Joseph Yurich
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio -

The trial continued Monday for Joseph Yurich, the Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir. 

Yurich is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for crashing into a fishing boat and killing an Akron man. The prosecution rested its case on Friday.

The defense called Angelina Rodriguez, Yurich's wife, Angelina Rodriguez, who recalled her husband's reaction when told that someone had died.

"It's clear that there was a boat that he collided with, so he was very emotional and distressed, panicking in a sense," she testified. 

Rodriguez also testified that Yurich showed no signs of being intoxicated, that his balance and speech were normal and she did not smell alcohol on his breath.

The charges against Yurich also include operating a watercraft while impaired and leaving the scene of the crash.

The non-jury trial resumes on Tuesday. It is still uncertain whether Yurich will take the stand in his own defense. 
'
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Niles fiscal recovery plan approved by council

    Niles fiscal recovery plan approved by council

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:55:17 GMT

    Niles City Council voted Monday night to approve the mayor's financial plan.

    More >>

    Niles City Council voted Monday night to approve the mayor's financial plan.

    More >>

  • Wife testifies that Poland doctor was not impaired night of fatal boat crash

    Wife testifies that Poland doctor was not impaired night of fatal boat crash

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:37 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:37:26 GMT
    Angelina RodriguezAngelina Rodriguez
    The trial continued Monday for Joseph Yurich, the Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir.  Yurich is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for crashing into a fishing boat and killing an Akron man. The prosecution rested its case on Friday. The defense called Angelina Rodriguez, Yurich's wife, Angelina Rodriguez, who recalled her husband's reaction when told that someone had died. "It's clear that there was a boat that he collided with, so h...More >>
    The trial continued Monday for Joseph Yurich, the Poland doctor charged in a deadly boat crash at Berlin Reservoir.  Yurich is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide for crashing into a fishing boat and killing an Akron man. The prosecution rested its case on Friday. The defense called Angelina Rodriguez, Yurich's wife, Angelina Rodriguez, who recalled her husband's reaction when told that someone had died. "It's clear that there was a boat that he collided with, so h...More >>

  • Construction crews cut water supply to Niles neighborhoods

    Construction crews cut water supply to Niles neighborhoods

    Monday, July 17 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-07-17 21:33:06 GMT

    Traffic isn't the only thing being interrupted by construction work along Route 46 in Niles. City Councilman Ryan McNaughton reports that crews working to replace a valve for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District cut a water pipe along Route 46 between Fifth Street and McKees Lane Monday afternoon. The accident has cut water service to some areas of the south side of Niles. McNaughton says the pipe was not on the blueprints. He says water department officials are on the scene, but...

    More >>

    Traffic isn't the only thing being interrupted by construction work along Route 46 in Niles. City Councilman Ryan McNaughton reports that crews working to replace a valve for the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District cut a water pipe along Route 46 between Fifth Street and McKees Lane Monday afternoon. The accident has cut water service to some areas of the south side of Niles. McNaughton says the pipe was not on the blueprints. He says water department officials are on the scene, but...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms