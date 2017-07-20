Great Groceries: Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast, pounded thin

2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. seasoned salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

8 slices sourdough or Italian bread

1/4 cup pesto

2 tomatoes, sliced

4 slices Mozzarella cheese

Olive oil



Sprinkle chicken with Italian seasoning, seasoned salt and pepper. Spray a large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Cook chicken for 5 to 8 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and rest for 5 minutes before slicing.

Assemble sandwiches by spreading pesto over bread. Top with chicken, tomatoes and cheese. Brush tops and bottoms of the sandwiches lightly with olive oil. Cook sandwiches in a skillet over medium-high heat until toasted then flip. Cook until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown.