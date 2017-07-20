Great Groceries: Pesto Chicken Sandwich - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast, pounded thin
2 tsp. Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
8 slices sourdough or Italian bread
1/4 cup pesto 
2 tomatoes, sliced
4 slices Mozzarella cheese
Olive oil


Sprinkle chicken with Italian seasoning, seasoned salt and pepper. Spray a large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Cook chicken for 5 to 8 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and rest for 5 minutes before slicing. 

Assemble sandwiches by spreading pesto over bread. Top with chicken, tomatoes and cheese. Brush tops and bottoms of the sandwiches lightly with olive oil. Cook sandwiches in a skillet over medium-high heat until toasted then flip. Cook until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown.

