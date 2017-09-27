Great Groceries: Baked Turkey Meatball Sandwiches

Baked Turkey Meatball Sandwiches

1 lb. ground turkey

3 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄4 cup finely chopped onion

1⁄4 cup chopped parsley

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1⁄2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1⁄2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1⁄2 cup bread crumbs

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 (24 oz.) jar pasta sauce

1 1/2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese

Sandwich rolls

Preheat oven to 400º.

Mix turkey, garlic, onion, parsley, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, egg, cheese and bread crumbs in a large bowl. Form into 1-inch meatballs. Add vegetable oil to a nonstick pan over medium heat. Cook the meatballs for 5 to 6 minutes or until cooked through. Place cooked meatballs in a large pot. Cover with pasta sauce. Heat on medium-low heat until heated thoroughly.

Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place rolls on baking sheet and fill each roll with meatballs. Top with pasta sauce and cheese. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until cheese is melted.