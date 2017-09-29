JOIN THE FIGHT: WFMJ, Partners host talk-back sessions on the heroin epidemic

It’s clear that the heroin epidemic is having a devastating impact on families across the Valley.

That’s why 21 WFMJ and other top local news organizations have joined together to investigate solutions to the problem. The most important step in this process involves hearing from ordinary citizens about how the epidemic is affecting them and what needs to be done to fix it.

21 News, The Vindicator, the Tribune Chronicle and WKSU radio have set aside their traditional competitive relationships to pool their reporting resources to generate solution-oriented stories based on feedback from the community.

We begin by inviting you to take part in an open forum to let us know what you think.

There will be no cameras, no sound bites, and no pressure, just an honest discussion of what can be done to fix the heroin problem.

We’ve scheduled three talk-back sessions in October in the areas hardest hit by the epidemic. Click the link below to sign up for one of them.

The Opioid Epidemic in Youngstown

Sunday, 10/22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown

2105 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown, OH 44507

The Opioid Epidemic in Warren

Monday, 10/23, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Warren YWCA,

375 N Park Ave, Warren, OH 44481

The Opioid Epidemic in Struthers

Tuesday, 10/24, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Mauthe Park Multipurpose Center, Mauthe Park,

156 Smithfield St, Struthers, OH 44471

The talk-back sessions will explore three topics:

1. How is the opioid epidemic affecting you, your family, and your neighborhood?

2. What do you see as causes of the epidemic in your community?

3. What steps might we take to combat the opioid epidemic?

You can register to attend any of the three sessions by clicking here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-opioid-epidemic-in-the-mahoning-valley-tickets-37916374898

If you already have a suggestion on how to deal with the opioid crisis email them to Doug Oplinger at doplinger@yourvoiceohio.org. Doug is working with the Jefferson Center, a non-partisan, non-profit organization to help facilitate this project.

All three of the talkback sessions are free to attend, however, there is limited seating for each event