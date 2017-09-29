JOIN THE FIGHT: WFMJ, Partners host talk-back sessions on the heroin epidemic

President Donald Trump's inaugural committee will donate money to hurricane relief efforts.More >>
Health officials in Trumbull County are reporting 49 overdoses over the past week, five of them were fatal.More >>
Trumbull County has set a record that no community wants to own. Health authorities say there have been 195 overdoses recorded in the county this month.More >>
Milton Township Police have filed a charge against a woman accused of abandoning one of her children along Mahoning Avenue after ten o'clock at night.More >>
The Youngstown man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend and driving her body to Niagara Falls, New York will be brought back to Mahoning County to face charges.More >>
Youngstown Police Detectives are hoping someone will recognize a shoe that will help them identify a body found on the city's West Side.More >>
A mystery couple has been picking up the checks for other customers at a southwestern Pennsylvania restaurant.More >>
The Federal Aviation Administration is banning drone flights within 400 feet (122 meters) of several national landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore.More >>
Federal immigration officials say 107 people were arrested in Philadelphia as part of a nationwide sweep focusing on what they called "sanctuary" jurisdictions, which limit local authorities' cooperation in immigration investigations.More >>
Police say a trespasser at an Ohio burial vault business tried unsuccessfully to cremate a corpse.More >>
An Ohio police chief says two officers were wounded in a shooting at a car dealership, and a suspect was also shot and is in custody.More >>
CSX was working to remove 25 coal cars that derailed in a Pittsburgh suburb.More >>
A Pennsylvania man will spend up to three years in prison for sharing child pornography images online despite his claim that he should be exempt from prosecution as a "third-generation nudist."More >>
A prosecutor says a Pennsylvania mother and grandmother were so strung out on methamphetamine that they were unable to properly care for the younger woman's newborn son in July.More >>
An Ohio Sheriff's Office says a system that shoots GPS-tracking darts at vehicles has led to the arrest of a man who fled after pulling out a handgun during an encounter with a deputy.More >>
A coroner has determined that a 1-month-old boy who died at his home was killed by a family dog.More >>
