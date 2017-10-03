Great Groceries: Lentil Chili

Lentil Chili

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

5 cloves garlic, minced

4 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 (16 oz.) bag brown lentils

2 (14.5 oz.) cans diced tomatoes

1 bay leaf

2 (32 oz.) cartons vegetable stock or chicken stock

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup chopped parsley

Cheddar cheese, tortilla chips and avocado for serving



In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and red bell pepper; sauté vegetables for 8 minutes or until soft and lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic, chili powder and cayenne pepper and cook for 1 minute. Add lentils, tomatoes, bay leaf and stock. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, lower heat to medium-low and simmer, partially covered for 30 minutes or until lentils are tender. Remove from heat and discard bay leaf.

Transfer 3 cups of cooked chili into a food processor and process until pureed; add pureed chili back into the remaining chili and stir to combine. Stir in parsley and serve with desired toppings.