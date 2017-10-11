Boardman police investigating after 14-month-old overdoses

Boardman police are investigating after a 14-month-old was taken to Akron Children's Hospital after allegedly suffering an overdose.

According to a police report, officers were called to the hospital Tuesday night and spoke with a social worker who said that a child had overdosed.

After speaking with doctors, police were allegedly told that the girl's bloodstream contained oxycodone.

In the official report, officers state that the mother of the child told them that she was driving toward Canfield when she heard the child in the backseat gasping for breath.

The mother allegedly told police that she believed the baby was choking on chips, so she pulled over tried to administer CPR, but couldn't get the girl to breath.

She reportedly went on to tell officers that a concerned citizen stopped and helped her get the child to the fire station on the corner of Shields Road and Lockwood Boulevard.

From there, the report says the girl was taken to Akron Children's office where she was given several doses of Narcan. The report says she was "lethargic" and "had a hard time keeping her eyes open".

According to police, the child was transferred to Akron Children's Hospital's main campus in Akron.

The report indicates that officers searched the mother's vehicle but did not find anything. However, a search of the home allegedly turned up a black digital scale with residue on it as well as a metal marijuana pipe with residue.

According to the report, the mother told police she works as a home health aide and had taken the child with her to patients' homes during the course of the day.

There have been no arrests or charges filed in the case according to the report.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.