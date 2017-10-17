Pumpkin and Sage Ravioli

Serves: 2 Prep

Time: 5 Min.

Cook Time: 10 Min.

Ingredients:

2 Packages Market District Pumpkin and Sage Ravioli

4 Tablespoons Brown Butter

2 Tablespoons Shaved Parmesan cheese

1 Tablespoon Sage, chopped

2 Tablespoons Crème Fraiche

Salt and Pepper To Taste

Directions:

1: Cook the ravioli according to the package. While the pasta is cooking start to melt the butter in a sauté pan, and begin to turn it brown.

2: Once the ravioli are cooked remove from the water, add into the sauté pan and coat with the brown butter toss and add the sage. Once the ravioli is coated plate and garnish with cheese and crème fraiche.