The impact a disruption in services could have on drug recovery

Experts in drug recovery say no matter what stage you are in a disruption in service could trigger a relapse.

Although Trina Witherstine, who has been sober for 18 months, and Jennifer Painter, who has been sober for 23 months, didn't attend Braking Point Recovery their hearts dropped when they heard the news that the facility would no longer be able to accept Medicaid funding, after several agencies raided the establishment on Wednesday.

"I was sickened," said Witherstine.

"You don't have anything, let alone money to pour out for a program to get help," said Painter.

The two say services from recovery centers, like Braking Point, are crucial.

"I don't even want to think about where I would be," said Painter. "not here that's for sure."

The two have worked closely with Dr. Deirdre Adduci, an expert in mental health and substance abuse at Restoration Counseling in Cortland, she said no matter what stage of recovery someone is in there is urgency for them keep seeking help.

"Any professional, even if you don't go to them call them and most likely they will be compassionate and they will try and find a place for you to go," said Adduci.

Especially, she says, if your recovery includes suboxone - a medication that helps ease withdraw symptoms.

"If they can't get their medication, if they can't go to their individual and group sessions then this could really put a damper on their recovery," said Adduci.

And from those that know the battle of recovery first hand, they say keep fighting.

"The vampire is just out your door step, waiting for you to just cave," said Painter.

"Don't give up, don't ever give up. There is hope," said Witherstine. "Don't wait for help to find you, you have to help yourself."



