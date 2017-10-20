Supporters gather to rally for owner of Braking Point Recovery Center

An upcoming memoir from Sen. John McCain has taken on new meaning since he first agreed to write it.More >>
An upcoming memoir from Sen. John McCain has taken on new meaning since he first agreed to write it.More >>
A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
A survey finds that children in lower-income families spend more time watching TV or using electronic devices than kids in more affluent homes.More >>
Emergency crews are investigating a crash on the Ohio Turnpike on INterstate 80 that could be potentially life-threatening.More >>
Emergency crews are investigating a crash on the Ohio Turnpike on INterstate 80 that could be potentially life-threatening.More >>
The Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General is releasing more information following the filing of 17 criminal charges against Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson.More >>
The Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General is releasing more information following the filing of 17 criminal charges against Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson.More >>
Trustees at Youngstown State University unanimously approved a contract with the union representing faculty on Friday afternoon.More >>
Trustees at Youngstown State University unanimously approved a contract with the union representing faculty on Friday afternoon.More >>
A group of community members came together Friday morning to support Braking Point Recovery Center and it's owner, Ryan Sheridan.More >>
A group of community members came together Friday morning to support Braking Point Recovery Center and it's owner, Ryan Sheridan.More >>
Craig Beach police conducted a search warrant Thursday, following the arrests of two people over the weekend.More >>
Craig Beach police conducted a search warrant Thursday, following the arrests of two people over the weekend.More >>
A sheriff's office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Ohio.More >>
A sheriff's office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in northeast Ohio.More >>
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the death of a toddler to whom she gave the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and left alone to shop and to meet a friend at the movies.More >>
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the death of a toddler to whom she gave the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and left alone to shop and to meet a friend at the movies.More >>
Philadelphia police were investigating two separate shootings that left one teen dead and another critically wounded.More >>
Philadelphia police were investigating two separate shootings that left one teen dead and another critically wounded.More >>
A man who was turned down by Penn State for rental space to hold an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer is suing the university.More >>
A man who was turned down by Penn State for rental space to hold an appearance by white nationalist Richard Spencer is suing the university.More >>
Police say an elementary school teacher was hit in the face with a brick and dragged from her car in Pittsburgh after a dispute with the parents of one of her students.More >>
A woman who claims a Pittsburgh elementary school teacher choked her daughter while disciplining her has been charged with following the teacher after school, hitting her with a brick and then pulling her from her car and...More >>
Police have filed new and unrelated rape charges against the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead earlier this month in her off-campus home.More >>
Police have filed new and unrelated rape charges against the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a University of Pittsburgh student who was found dead earlier this month in her off-campus home.More >>
Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in a southern Ohio city.More >>
Authorities say the body of a 17-year-old high school senior has been found in a southern Ohio city.More >>
Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at a southwest Ohio elementary school.More >>
Police say a gun has been found on a third-grader who told authorities he'd been bullied at a southwest Ohio elementary school.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court is throwing out an element of the state's business loss carry-over tax deduction, a case with implications for the state's finances.More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court is throwing out an element of the state's business loss carry-over tax deduction, a case with implications for the state's finances.More >>
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >>
A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.More >>