Supporters gather to rally for owner of Braking Point Recovery Center

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

A group of community members came together Friday morning to support Braking Point Recovery Center and it's owner, Ryan Sheridan.

More than a dozen protesters were outside of the Austintown recovery center shortly after 11 a.m., saying that they stand behind Sheridan. 

The show of support follows raids at the treatment center's facilities in Austintown, Columbus, and Sheridan's home in Leetonia. 

Braking Point was the subject of raids conducted on Wednesday by agents from the Ohio Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit, BCI, the IRS, and the DEA.

Investigators told 21 News that those searches were conducted as part of a two-year long investigation. 

On Thursday a notice was sent out to Medicaid recipients who may have been receiving counseling or treatment through the Braking Point Centers in the Valley, and in Franklin County.  

According to the notice, Braking Point will no longer be allowed to service Medicaid beneficiaries. 

Sheridan is also known in the community for development efforts in and around Youngstown. Sheridan has also gained notoriety as a philanthropist, traveling the world and raising money for the Valley's Rich Center for Autism. 

Late Wednesday evening attorneys representing Sheridan responded to a request for comment through email saying:

STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF BRAKING POINT RECOVERY CENTER AND RYAN SHERIDAN PENDING INVESTIGATION

“At this point, we are unaware of the extent of the investigation, and until we have a better understanding of its scope, we are simply unable to provide any information at this time.  We are hopeful that Braking Point can continue its operations to serve the community.”

Friedman & Rummell Co., L.P.A.

Counsel on behalf of Braking Point Recovery Center and Ryan Sheridan

