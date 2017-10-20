Supporters gather to rally for owner of Braking Point Recovery Center

A group of community members came together Friday morning to support Braking Point Recovery Center and it's owner, Ryan Sheridan.

More than a dozen protesters were outside of the Austintown recovery center shortly after 11 a.m., saying that they stand behind Sheridan.

The show of support follows raids at the treatment center's facilities in Austintown, Columbus, and Sheridan's home in Leetonia.

Braking Point was the subject of raids conducted on Wednesday by agents from the Ohio Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit, BCI, the IRS, and the DEA.

Investigators told 21 News that those searches were conducted as part of a two-year long investigation.

On Thursday a notice was sent out to Medicaid recipients who may have been receiving counseling or treatment through the Braking Point Centers in the Valley, and in Franklin County.

According to the notice, Braking Point will no longer be allowed to service Medicaid beneficiaries.

Sheridan is also known in the community for development efforts in and around Youngstown. Sheridan has also gained notoriety as a philanthropist, traveling the world and raising money for the Valley's Rich Center for Autism.

Late Wednesday evening attorneys representing Sheridan responded to a request for comment through email saying: