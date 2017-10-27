Battle of Belmont highlights final week of regular season

The "Battle of Belmont" has significant importance when Liberty plays their archrival Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Girard.

Both are 4-0 in the All American Conference Blue Tier and the winner not only wins the league championship but also solidifies their playoff position.

"This game is always special, and with everything on the line when these two programs get together, you're always in for a good game," said Indians Coach Pat Pearson, whose team is undefeated at 9-0.

Liberty Coach Chet Allen agrees. "It doesn't get any better than this. A lot of stuff is riding on this game. so it's going to be a fun one."

The Indians are fifth in the computer rankings in their region and a win over their rival would nearly guarantee them a playoff spot. A win by the Leopards could be enough to vault them into the top eight from

their current 13th position.

Combined, the teams are 17-1. The Leopards have won eight in a row after losing to Struthers in the opener. Both teams feature prolific offenses led by quarterbacks Mark Waid of Girard and Dra Rushton of Liberty.

"This is not a Dra versus Waid game," said a laughing Rushton who added, "He has a great team and I feel we have a great team, so whoever plays the best will win."

Waid, the junior quarterback, agrees. "I can't do anything on that field without my offensive line, my receivers, the defense. Their performing well and that's really pushing me."

Everyone agrees, although the playoffs officially begin next week, they begin for these teams Friday.

"The playoffs begin Friday, because if we don't win then were not in," said Allen. "This may be bigger than a playoff game," said Waid. "This rivalry is back and forth. It's been there forever and this is huge for all of us."

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is 7:00 pm Friday.