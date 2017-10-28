A chilly start to the week!

Cooler weather has finally arrived in the Mahoning Valley! Rain accompanying Saturday's cool down will taper off, with a slight chance for an isolated shower on Sunday and Monday, with the possibility of seeing a few flurries in the morning.

The beginning of the week will be chilly with high temperatures struggling to make out of the upper 40's and low temperatures in the 30's.

Another chance for rain will come late during the day on Wednesday as a warm front moves through, with showers during the day Thursday as well.

The front will bring daytime highs closer to 60 for the end of the week.