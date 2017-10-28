A chilly start to the week! - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A chilly start to the week!

Posted: Updated:
By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect

Cooler weather has finally arrived in the Mahoning Valley! Rain accompanying Saturday's cool down will taper off, with a slight chance for an isolated shower on Sunday and Monday, with the possibility of seeing a few flurries in the morning.

The beginning of the week will be chilly with high temperatures struggling to make out of the upper 40's and low temperatures in the 30's.

Another chance for rain will come late during the day on Wednesday as a warm front moves through, with showers during the day Thursday as well.

The front will bring daytime highs closer to 60 for the end of the week. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms