Mahoning Board of Elections: Counting snafu did not affect election outcomes

The Mahoning County Board of Elections is reassuring voters that a last-minute counting snafu did not change the outcomes of Tuesday's elections.

Deputy Director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections Thomas McCabe says that some initial reports of "unofficial final" numbers may have been wrong late in the evening.

According to McCabe, two poll workers were using a scanning machine that hadn't been reset.

A last minute box of 18 "curbside" votes (votes in which a person is physically unable to get out of the car is allowed to vote via paper ballot).

When the poll workers put in the results of the 18 curbside votes it caused approximately 6,000 votes that hadn't been reset to get counted again.

The 6,000 votes were spread throughout the county and McCabe said the mixup did not change the results of any of the races.

The votes were recounted and collected. However, because of the mix-up, some of the vote tallies presented Tuesday evening may have been incorrect.

An update final vote count can now be seen on the Mahoning County Board of Elections website.