Warren Police identify victim of fatal shooting

Warren police have identified the man who was shot and killed not far from a bus full of school children Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report, 29-year-old Charles Parisi Jr., of Youngstown was shot in the area of Deerfield SW at Surfwood circle at around 4:30 pm.

The driver of a Warren City school bus told dispatchers that Parisi was shot as he was riding a motorcycle in the area.

One witness stated that when Parisi Jr. went down, the suspect went up and shot him again.

A person who did not want to be identified told 21 News that she saw the victim on the ground with three males around him.

Three males were described to dispatch as leaving the area.

No one on the bus was injured. Students were taken to the Jefferson School parking lot.

Detectives have not released a motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Deerfield and Surfwood were shut down while police investigated.