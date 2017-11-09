Dressing Down: Are pajama pants and house shoes appropriate in public?

At a time when we're all looking for convenience to uncomplicate our lives, we're also looking for comfort, and that spills over into how we dress.

But has society gone too casual? Are we taking comfort and "dressing down" too much in public and in the workplace?

21 News has some fashion dos and don'ts to consider that may have you taking a second look in the mirror.

Gone are the days of the 1950s when women were required to wear dresses, pantyhose and closed toes shoes to the office.

The times have certainly changed, but the fashion police are still watching.

Saundra McGee has 35 years of retail experience. "Oh, I've seen some shameful things," she said.

She joins others who are not impressed with this trend of wearing house slippers and pajama bottoms in public.

"Oh, the pajama bottoms! They belong in the house not out. People just don't care I guess. Or is it possible they don't know how bad they look," McGee said.

Over in Canfield at Grey's Boutique, owner Amy Abruzere says today's fashion allows all of us to express ourselves. But in the workplace, it's important that employers set guidelines for how they want their company represented.

"I think when you're comfortable you perform better. But there's also that fine line where there is a professional attire that our employers still expect and I just think they need to be really specific about what that is," Abruzere tells 21 News.

According to several surveys on the internet, bosses agree that showing too much cleavage is the number one fashion mistake for women.

And the majority of women surveyed in a Gallup Poll, 42% in August of 2015, say "casual business attire" is what they wear to the office.

However, that means something different for everyone.

Abruzere said, "I think originality is so important. And we have the ability to express ourselves in many different ways, clothing being one of them."

But whether it's work, church or a wedding, you should always question if you are dressed appropriately for the event and the venue.

"When I'm standing in the mirror and I'm going to a venue or an event of some sort and I'm questioning, 'Is this appropriate?' If you have to question it, it's probably not appropriate," Abruzere said.

So be prepared to dress for success whether at work or at play, because it's a reflection of who you are.