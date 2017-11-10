Valley's football legend sits down for a one-on-one

Bernie Kosar wants you to know, he's not drunk.

After numerous concussions, having all of his teeth knocked out, and biting off part of his tongue, that's how he talks these days.

It's all in the book, "Bernie Kosar: Learning To Scramble."

Kosar said, "If I'm able to put my print on somebody, or to help somebody out, to be able to say and learn what I've gone through and kind of transmit it over to other people I'm really proud of that."

Also in the book, Kosar has some pointed comments about his dad and family.

His father, Bernie, Sr., is wrapping up his term as the mayor of Canfield.

Bernie, Jr. accuses him, and his brother, of bilking him out of tens of millions of dollars. It was quite the struggle.

Kosar said, "Wondering why I was so blessed and seeing the people around me; my parents, my brother, things maybe not going as well for them and I really felt obligated to make them and help them have that same type of happiness that I was having."

The book is much more about life than football, but for the football junkie, you can still find plenty of content to quench your football thirst.

Kosar says he still would like to work with his favorite team, the Cleveland Browns, and now is the perfect time to be a part of what would be a rebirth.

"Football takes an inordinate amount of your time," Kosar said. "And to do it successfully, you really have to be committed to it. And I feel like I have that time now to be committed to it."

Saturday, Kosar is back in his hometown of Boardman.

He'll be signing his new book at Barnes and Noble from 2 pm until 4 pm.

Or you might see him at Cornersburg Pizza. Kosar says that's a place he always visits when he comes back to the Valley.

A little slice of home for this hometown hero.