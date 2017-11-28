Great Groceries: Mushroom Parmesan Orzo

Mushroom Parmesan Orzo

16 oz. chicken stock

3/4 cup orzo pasta

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 (8 oz.) carton mushrooms, sliced

1 1/2 tsp. dried marjoram

4 green onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese



In a medium saucepan, bring chicken stock to a boil. Add orzo and cook until al dente, approximately 10 minutes. Add more chicken stock if pasta absorbs all of the liquid during the cooking process. Drain orzo, reserving drained chicken stock.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté until tender. Add marjoram, green onions, garlic and salt, stirring for about 1 minute. Add cooked orzo and 1/4 cup reserved chicken stock from pasta. Over high heat, simmer until liquid is evaporated. Remove from heat. Season with cheese.