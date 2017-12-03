Austintown man spreads Christmas cheer with flowers

An Austintown man takes some time each year around the Christmas holiday to provide a little cheer to some of the seniors of the valley.

Each year Matt Severn along with some help from his family and friends, hand out poinsettias at one local senior living community. This year he's at Canfield Place in Youngstown.

"I actually started doing it in 2007. I brought my grandma a poinsettia at Greenbrair in Boardman. As I walked in all the residents asked if I was their grandson or if I was there for them," Severn said. "It kind of crushed me. So I made it my purpose every year to chose a nursing home and bring a flower for every resident."

Matt bought 70 plants. But, he offers more than just flowers to the residents.

"They'll be very happy to have someone kind of giving a little present to them and spend some time talking with them," Nicole Yozwiak, an employee from Canfield Place, said.

"In my house, before I came here, I had so many plants it looked like a flower house. So it made me quite happy to get a plant from them," resident Florence Rouse said.

In addition to all the flowers, residents are also getting a hand-written card from some local students.

Matt's cousin Ashley teaches kindergarten at Horizons Science Academy. Her students make all the cards.

"We say Merry Christmas, Happy New Year," Ashley Fellows said. "We introduce them to new images and they learn to draw. They get excited about it.".

After he leaves Canfield, he'll go to Hospice House and give out more plants.

That's always his last stop as he remembers his parents who both lost their lives to cancer.