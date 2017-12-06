Mill Creek roads to close for the winter

Mill Creek MetroParks is preparing for winter and closing several roadways.

Beginning Friday, December 8th, park visitors will not be able to use the following streets:

• Chestnut Hill Drive between Canfield Road and the Kirkmere Spur

• High Drive between the Kirkmere Spur and West Cohasset Drive

• Calvary Run Drive between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue

While closed to traffic, these roads are available for recreational use for hiking, cross-country skiing, and sledding.

According to the park, the benefits of winter road closures include cost savings associated with snow/ice removal as well as a reduction of negative environmental impacts from deicing salt.

In the winter months, snow and ice can create slippery roadway conditions.

Park officials say roads with limited shoulders, lack of guardrails and steep grades can become increasingly hazardous for motorists.

All roads will reopen in the spring when weather permits.