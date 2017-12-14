The City Series: Old sports tradition in Youngstown revived

A new partnership has been created in Youngstown to bring back a sports program that has been dormant since the school district downsized to one high school in 2011.

The City Series is a sports program that is offered to seventh and eighth grade students in Youngstown.

"The City Series represents a lot of memories for many people in the Mahoning Valley. We think its resurgence will play a pivotal role in restoring our sports programs to their former stature," said CEO Krish Mohip.

Youngstown City School district is partnering with Volney Rogers Recreation League, Youngstown City's Parks and Recreation Department, and the Mill Creek Park Association.

The facilities for the program will be provided by the Mill Creek Park Association and the City's Parks and Recreation department.

The department also pays officials who direct games.

"We felt strongly that in order to make this work, it would take a lot of people from many different organizations working together. We all bring something to the table and by pooling our resources, we can build a really strong program," said Rick Shepas, chief of physical development and athletics.

Each of the district's nine elementary schools and Rayen Early College Intermediate School have a team participating in the series.

The league is starting with basketball, but officials say more sports will be added starting next year.

Officials also say Chaney High School will begin making teams next year.