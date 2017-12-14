The City Series: Old sports tradition in Youngstown revived

The village of Lowellville is getting a boost from a grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to make several improvements.More >>
A new partnership has been created in Youngstown to bring back a sports program that has been dormant since the school district downsized to one high school in 2011.More >>
Four New Yorkers have been indicted after trying to cash bogus checks at local PNC branches.More >>
The mother of a student at Mahoning County High School has been indicted for inciting violence in November.More >>
Dobson ended his letter by saying, "While I have been on the bench, I have done what I believed was right no matter the consequences. I have no regrets."More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
An animal group has removed more than 100 cats from a central Ohio home where 55 animals were found dead.More >>
One of the next steps to combat harmful algae in Lake Erie and other waterways around Ohio will take aim at the state's wastewater treatment plants.More >>
Pennsylvania's casino gambling regulators slapped Mohegan Sun Pocono with record fines totaling $1 million for what it called failing to follow internal controls and doing business with unlicensed vendors.More >>
Authorities say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant outside of Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say the bodies of two people believed to be homeless have been found near downtown Cleveland.More >>
One of the 12 large growers Ohio has picked to participate in its medical marijuana program plans a ceremonial groundbreaking.More >>
A bill expanding computer science as an option for Ohio schoolchildren is on its way to Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).More >>
Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge has returned to his home in suburban Washington D.C., nearly a month after suffering a heart attack.More >>
A Roman Catholic priest in Cleveland says two teenagers shot at him three times as they tried to rob him of the eggs he had just retrieved from the church chicken coop.More >>
