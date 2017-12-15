United Local approves firearms for selected school employees

United Local Schools approved a resolution allowing selected employees to carry firearms.

They join other schools, like Southern Local, in their decision.

"This would add another layer of protection for our staff and students, and that's our number one concern," said United Superintendent, Lance Hostetler.



The superintendent said he has consulted with other districts that have implemented the policy.

"What we'll do now is we want to look for a committee to get together and start talking about what kind of training is going to be needed," Hostetler said.



United Local is a rural district, and one of its concerns is response time for law enforcement in case of an emergency.

Without local police, the district depends upon the sheriff's department -- but at any given time a deputy could be many miles away.



"It all depends on where the deputy might be, if he's busy on the other side of the county, you know it could be some time before we could get there and the damage would be done," Sheriff Raymond Stone said.



Overall the superintendent said public support has been positive.

"It's all been positive so far, they're happy that we're going forward with this," Hostetler said.



Aubrey Huff, who has family members in school supports, the proposal.

"Being a small town I think it's a very good idea," Huff said. "It would be a lot safer for the kids."



It's now estimated that 200 districts in Ohio have adopted firearms measures.

United Local's new policy could go into effect as early as the 2018 school year.