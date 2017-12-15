United Local approves firearms for selected school employees

Two men are in custody in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Liberty Friday afternoon.More >>
Two men are in custody in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Liberty Friday afternoon.More >>
Howland Township police have issued an alert for a missing teen.More >>
Howland Township police have issued an alert for a missing teen.More >>
Less fortunate children and families in the Mahoning Valley are going to get a big surprise Christmas Day thanks to a generous donation from Covelli Enterprises. Covelli Enterprises has partnered with the United States Marines Toys for Tots Foundation for 35 years and this year presented them with a $15,000 check. That donation will help purchase around 3000 toys. "It's amazing to see this community rally together to provide the less fortunate families of the area. ...More >>
Less fortunate children and families in the Mahoning Valley are going to get a big surprise Christmas Day thanks to a generous donation from Covelli Enterprises. Covelli Enterprises has partnered with the United States Marines Toys for Tots Foundation for 35 years and this year presented them with a $15,000 check. That donation will help purchase around 3000 toys. "It's amazing to see this community rally together to provide the less fortunate families of the area. ...More >>
Two men were arrested following two separate drug raids in Youngstown on Thursday.More >>
Two men were arrested following two separate drug raids in Youngstown on Thursday.More >>
A Great Dane was pulled from a frozen pond by Volant and Neshannock Township firefighters this morning.More >>
A Great Dane was pulled from a frozen pond by Volant and Neshannock Township firefighters this morning.More >>
A federal lawsuit says an Ohio county sheriff's office has withheld information and retaliated against a weekly newspaper after a deputy shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.More >>
A federal lawsuit says an Ohio county sheriff's office has withheld information and retaliated against a weekly newspaper after a deputy shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed and three others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Columbus.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed and three others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Columbus.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has thrown a birthday party for 37-year-old Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has thrown a birthday party for 37-year-old Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States.More >>
Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
An animal group has removed more than 100 cats from a central Ohio home where 55 animals were found dead.More >>
An animal group has removed more than 100 cats from a central Ohio home where 55 other felines were found dead.More >>
One of the next steps to combat harmful algae in Lake Erie and other waterways around Ohio will take aim at the state's wastewater treatment plants.More >>
One of the next steps to combat harmful algae in Lake Erie and other waterways around Ohio will take aim at the state's wastewater treatment plants.More >>
Pennsylvania's casino gambling regulators slapped Mohegan Sun Pocono with record fines totaling $1 million for what it called failing to follow internal controls and doing business with unlicensed vendors.More >>
Pennsylvania's casino gambling regulators slapped Mohegan Sun Pocono with record fines totaling $1 million for what it called failing to follow internal controls and doing business with unlicensed vendors.More >>
Authorities say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant outside of Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant outside of Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say the bodies of two people believed to be homeless have been found near downtown Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say the bodies of two people believed to be homeless have been found near downtown Cleveland.More >>