Poland students donate to "Gifts For Kids"

At Dobbins Elementary School in Poland, the Giving Tree is a long-standing holiday tradition.

Students collect and donate coats, hats, and gloves for Mahoning County Children Services "Gifts For Kids" program.

This year the need is even greater because the opioid crisis has torn apart so many families.

"I can tell you that the opioid crisis has made a tremendous impact on every aspect of our agency and especially at Christmas, we have more children on our caseloads than ever before," said Jennifer Kollar of Children Services.

Many families are separated because parents are in jail or recovery and in some cases have died from overdoses.

Children Services says with so many children, it has a great need right now for new coats, as well as more foster care families.

Students at Dobbins are learning that caring about others who are less fortunate is important.

"Some people don't have as many warm clothes as we do, so I like helping other people," said third-grade student Vincent Raspanti.

The school principal says the giving tree is an important and rewarding experience for students.

"To see the joy on their face when they're putting a pair of mittens on the tree, it really makes everyone's day," Daly said.





