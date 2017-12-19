Marketing expert says Boardman one word billboard is working

A digital blue and red billboard on South Avenue near Route 224 merely says "IMPEACH". In reality, it is not political, but its message seems clear.



"It's certainly not a political ad. It's just one word and it could be any word in the English language. It just happens to be a word that has impact in this day in age and just about everyone who sees it knows exactly what it means," said Richard Hahn, owner and founder of Keynote Media Group in Youngstown.

Hahn, who's marketing firm has run numerous political campaigns, said the sign is not subject to the usual political ad regulations.



The sign is not the work of the local Democratic Party. It was paid for by a group called Youngstown Neighbors who say they are concerned about the direction our democracy has taken over the past year.



We contacted Youngstown Neighbors but they declined an interview.

Since our first report on the sign, hundreds of comments have been posted on the web, both in support of the sign and condemning it.

From an advertising point of view, Hahn says it's working. "It's a strategy that I admire. I believe that it's doing the job that they want it to do, and they're expressing their individual feelings on the political scene in general, and they're making it work," Hahn said.



A recent Nielson study found that 59% of motorists noticed a billboard ad in the past month. And one in three (35%) say they look at the message all of the time or most of the time.

