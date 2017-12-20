Trumbull County files lawsuit against opioid manufacturers

Trumbull County has joined the growing list of counties, states, and individual officials to file lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies who manufacturer prescription opioids.

The 270-page lawsuit alleges that more than two dozen pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing strategies about the addictive nature of opioid pain-killers.

The lawsuit alleges that the companies "put their desire for profits above the health and well-being of Trumbull County."

The lawsuit argues that Trumbull County has been hit particularly hard by the opioid epidemic- with a deadly overdose rate of 34.2 per 100,000 population "which is one of the highest rates in Ohio."

The complaint, filed on Tuesday on behalf of the Trumbull County Commissioners, claims that the county has lost not only money- through the cost of paying for treatment, preventative services, and law enforcement, but has also accrued other losses, such as the future productivity of those who have suffered fatal overdoses.

The suit also touches on how the opioid epidemic has impacted the county's children, saying that Trumbull County Children Services has seen a 30% increase in recent years, mostly because of the epidemic. Furthermore, the complaint says that Trumbull County has an infant mortality rate higher than state or national averages, which is mostly due to infants that are born addicted to drugs.

Overall, the lawsuit alleges that the companies either claimed that their opioid painkillers had low or no, risks for addiction.

The lawsuit also claims that the companies didn't do enough to report suspicious orders, or stop deliveriews from being diverted.

The complaint asks that a Trumbull County Jury consider the lawsuit, and seeks compensation for funds that the county has lost because of the opioid epidemic.

Trumbull County is far from the first group to file a lawsuit against these companies.

In May, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine sued the five largest manufacturers of prescription opioids for their alleged roles in misleading doctors about how addictive prescription opioids are. That lawsuit seeks remedies from the manufacturers to help remediate the damage caused by the proliferation of opioids in Ohio.

DeWine laid out a 12 step initiative that the funds could go toward to help ease the opioid epidemic.

In addition, Cuyahoga, Summit, and Lake Counties, as well as several individual cities, have filed similar complaints against pharmaceutical companies.