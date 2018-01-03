Cortland police warn residents of phone spoofing scam

Cortland police are warning residents about a phone spoofing scam.

Police said a resident received a call Tuesday and the caller identification read "City of Cortland."

When she answered, she got a robo-type message stating her credit card is past due and gave her options to choose.

Police said she was aware of these types of scams and hung up.

The number which was used was 330-638-1618 and is a number for the Service Department in Cortland at one of the maintenance buildings.

Spoofing scams use phone numbers or email addresses of either a known entity, like the city of Cortland, or area codes and numbers where you live.

The scammer has their own phone number but has taken steps to deliberately falsify the information transmitted to your caller ID, according to police.

The standard rules always apply to never give personal information out unless you are certain who you are talking with.

The quickest way to get rid of them is to hang up without offering anything.