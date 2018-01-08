Keeping your car clean in the winter

After the coldest temperatures we have seen in years greeted us to start off 2018, temperatures are finally on the rise, and it may be time to get your car cleared of any chemicals spread on Valley roadways.

"Once it gets too cold to clean your car outside, on your own, it's probably a good time to take your car into a professional," said Julius Oliver, the owner of Kingly Hand Wash and Wax in Youngstown.

Oliver said the chemicals laid on the roadways during the winter are great for helping us get around town safely, but they may do more damage to your vehicle than you would imagine.

"Those materials are pulverized down to a sand-like particle that once they get on to your car and you go to wash it off really what you're doing is scratching it more and more. So you want to get it off of your car first before you even wash it," said Oliver.

The bottom line is when we have the snow, the sleet and the slush just like Monday, you want to bring your car into a mechanic, like Sweeney, who will be able to get those chemicals off of your car and prevent corrosion from building up on your car.

"They can cause corrosion on the line, and your lines can actually burst. Anything like that does become a safety issue because you can lose all your fuel or all your brake valves," said Corey Sass, a Service Advisor with Sweeney Buick-GMC.

Another tip is to make sure to have your car washed once a week or once every other week to keep any of the chemicals from doing any major damage.