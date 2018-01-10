Suspect accused of robbing stores in Youngstown, New Castle, Neshannock

Police have filed charges against a Youngstown man suspected of robbing the Family Dollar Store at the New Castle Town Mall as well as stores in Neshannock Township and Youngstown.

Robert Sellars, 34, was arrested in Youngstown for the December 29th robbery in which a suspect pulled a gun and grabbed cash from the register of the store.

Police say a man fitting the description of the robber later robbed the Neshannock Dollar General located on Wilmington Road.

Sellars was arrested after then allegedly robbing a Dollar General in Youngstown.

Police in New Castle say Sellars will be charged with robbery, recklessly endangering another person, theft and receiving stolen property.

Neshannock Township Police say they'll also charge Sellars.