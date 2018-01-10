Head lice infestation, a year long problem

Head lice infestation can happen at any time of the year.

Dr. John Cox, DO of Canfield, told 21 News Parents should regularly check their child's head for signs of lice.

"If the kid is scratching their head, check around their ears and around their neckline. You should check the shafts of the hair follicles, that is what you look for," stated Cox. "It can be confused with dandruff sometimes. Dandruff is if you shake your head it will fall out freely. If it's lice, it will attach to the hair bands and that is when you know it is an issue."

Lice can not jump or fly.

"Direct contact is really how you can get lice," said Cox.

Lice can live on hats, scarves, helmets, hair brushes and many other items you would commonly use on or near your hair.

You can treat lice with over- the- counter treatments or by having your doctor write a prescription.