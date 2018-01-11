Investigators: Mercer women left 19 cats to starve, eat each other

A Mercer County woman is facing nearly twenty charges after investigators say they discovered a horrific case of animal neglect.

According to Mercer County Humane Society, investigator Paul Tobin 19 cats are now dead after their owner left allegedly them in a locked apartment to fend for themselves.

Fifty-five-year-old Kelly Coll is facing three felony charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and sixteen misdemeanor charges of neglect in the case.

A criminal complaint filed in Mercer County Court says that Coll's landlord called the Humane Society on December 18th, asking what he could do with a number of cats that had been left in a residence in Hadley.

Tobin says the landlord initially thought there might be about a dozen cats left in the apartment.

Investigators say they reached out to Coll who agreed to meet with humane agents and sign over custody of the cats, but then allegedly missed the meeting and stopped responding to messages.

Tobin told 21 News that at that point he got a search warrant to enter the apartment and remove the cats.

When investigators were finally able to get into Coll's apartment, they say they found 16 living cats, as well as trash and feces.

In addition, the criminal complaint details the fact that remains of several cats were found. Investigator Tobin says that the carcass of one "half-eaten" cat and two other "that just had legs and tails left" were found strewn about the apartment.

The complaint says that Coll had been gone from the apartment for at least 3-4 weeks.

However, investigators say it was apparent that Coll had not left any food or water for the animals.

According to Tobin the surviving cats weighed approximately 3.4 pounds and were feral. Tobin tells 21 News that cats of their age should have weighed about 10 pounds each.

The criminal complaint says that the animals were rounded up and taken to the Greenville Veterinary Clinic. However, Tobin says that due to their condition and "the condition of the house" all 16 cats had to be euthanized.

Tobin says that Coll admitted over the phone that none of the cats had ever received veterinary care.

Coll also allegedly owned a dog, which was turned over to the Crawford County Humane Society.

Coll was released from jail on a $25,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear before a judge later this month.