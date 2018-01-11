Mahoning County awarded nearly $2 million to combat homelessness - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County awarded nearly $2 million to combat homelessness

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $2 billion in grants to combat homelessness across the nation. Mahoning County will receive nearly $2 million. 

Supporters of the program say the funding could not come at a better time- last month, HUD reported homelessness crept up in the U.S., particularly among groups experiencing long-term chronic homelessness and Veterans. 

HUD says that they estimate there were 553,742 persons experiencing homelessness on a single night nationally in 2017, up .7 percent since last year

"HUD stands with our local partners who are working each and every day to house and serve our most vulnerable neighbors," said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. "We know how to end homelessness and it starts with embracing a housing-first approach that relies upon proven strategies that offer permanent housing solutions to those who may otherwise be living in our shelters and on our streets."

"This funding is critical in our efforts to end homelessness across Ohio as we know it," said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator, Joseph P. Galvan. "Rapid rehousing ensures that homelessness is a brief, rare and non-recurring event for individuals and families."

A list of grant recipients in Mahoning County can be found here:

OH-504 - Youngstown/Mahoning County CoC

Beatitude House CH Permanent Supportive Housing CoCR $91,185

Beatitude House Permanent Supportive Housing Program CoCR $365,476

CoC Planning Grant 2017 CoC $78,774

Coordinated Entry 2017-2018 CoCR $33,929

HMIS Project CoCR $15,000

Homestead House CoCR $11,446

Meridian Women's Center South CoCR $43,129

Phoenix Court CoCR $130,922

PSH Vouchers 2017-2018 CoCR $124,412

Samaritan Housing, PRA CoCR $13,618

SRO II CoCR $351,006

YWCA Permanent Housing for Families with Disabilities CoCR $346,181

YWCA Scattered-Site 2 Permanent Housing for Disabled Families CoCR $200,543 

Total : $1,805,621


The administration's announcement comes as it is proposing deep cuts to subsidized housing programs that also help the homeless.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Canfield surgeon helps Make- A- Wish Foundation

    Canfield surgeon helps Make- A- Wish Foundation

    Friday, January 12 2018 12:59 AM EST2018-01-12 05:59:40 GMT
    Doctor Douglas Musser is a surgeon at Youngstown Orthopedics Associates. He is helping Make A wish Foundation by just doing his job. A $15,000 thousand check was presented to Make A Wish Foundation's Ohio Chapter on Thursday thanks to Doctor Musser's partnership with Spinal Elements.  The California based company launched a program called "Be a Hero" in 2012. The program donates a percentage of the profits that are earned from the sale of  bone graft material to...More >>
    Doctor Douglas Musser is a surgeon at Youngstown Orthopedics Associates. He is helping Make A wish Foundation by just doing his job. A $15,000 thousand check was presented to Make A Wish Foundation's Ohio Chapter on Thursday thanks to Doctor Musser's partnership with Spinal Elements.  The California based company launched a program called "Be a Hero" in 2012. The program donates a percentage of the profits that are earned from the sale of  bone graft material to...More >>

  • DeWine speaks out on detox beds, drug education

    DeWine speaks out on detox beds, drug education

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:52 PM EST2018-01-12 04:52:38 GMT

    The state of Ohio recently gave the Valley quarter of a million dollars to combat the opioid epidemic by expanding detox beds.  Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the opioid crisis impacts more than just those doing drugs.  

    More >>

    The state of Ohio recently gave the Valley quarter of a million dollars to combat the opioid epidemic by expanding detox beds.  Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the opioid crisis impacts more than just those doing drugs.  

    More >>

  • Liberty PD ask for help identifying Metro PCS pillagers

    Liberty PD ask for help identifying Metro PCS pillagers

    Thursday, January 11 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-01-12 04:13:13 GMT

    Liberty police are asking for help identifying two men who broke into the Belmont Avenue Metro PCS. 

    More >>

    Liberty police are asking for help identifying two men who broke into the Belmont Avenue Metro PCS. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms