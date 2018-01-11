Mahoning County awarded nearly $2 million to combat homelessness

President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $2 billion in grants to combat homelessness across the nation. Mahoning County will receive nearly $2 million.

Supporters of the program say the funding could not come at a better time- last month, HUD reported homelessness crept up in the U.S., particularly among groups experiencing long-term chronic homelessness and Veterans.

HUD says that they estimate there were 553,742 persons experiencing homelessness on a single night nationally in 2017, up .7 percent since last year

"HUD stands with our local partners who are working each and every day to house and serve our most vulnerable neighbors," said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. "We know how to end homelessness and it starts with embracing a housing-first approach that relies upon proven strategies that offer permanent housing solutions to those who may otherwise be living in our shelters and on our streets."

"This funding is critical in our efforts to end homelessness across Ohio as we know it," said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator, Joseph P. Galvan. "Rapid rehousing ensures that homelessness is a brief, rare and non-recurring event for individuals and families."

A list of grant recipients in Mahoning County can be found here:

OH-504 - Youngstown/Mahoning County CoC

Beatitude House CH Permanent Supportive Housing CoCR $91,185

Beatitude House Permanent Supportive Housing Program CoCR $365,476

CoC Planning Grant 2017 CoC $78,774

Coordinated Entry 2017-2018 CoCR $33,929

HMIS Project CoCR $15,000

Homestead House CoCR $11,446

Meridian Women's Center South CoCR $43,129

Phoenix Court CoCR $130,922

PSH Vouchers 2017-2018 CoCR $124,412

Samaritan Housing, PRA CoCR $13,618

SRO II CoCR $351,006

YWCA Permanent Housing for Families with Disabilities CoCR $346,181

YWCA Scattered-Site 2 Permanent Housing for Disabled Families CoCR $200,543

Total : $1,805,621



The administration's announcement comes as it is proposing deep cuts to subsidized housing programs that also help the homeless.