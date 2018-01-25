Annual inspections can be key to preventing chimney fires

Fireplace and chimney-related fires are common this time of year. When it comes to staying safe while we stay warm, the solution may be simple.

Tino Durastante owns New Breed Chimney Sweeps. When you're talking about preventing a fire, he says more times that not it comes down to proper construction and making sure you're getting your fireplace and chimney inspected once a year.

"If anybody does anything, get the inspection done. The sweep isn't always necessary. A lot of homes we go to do not get swept because it's not necessary, but the inspection is. We find things that are small and minor and repair them before they become major," said Durastante.

Beyond the annual inspection, he says the easiest advice he can give is just to watch out for something that's a little out of the norm, because after all, you know your fireplace better than anyone else.

"I tell all my homeowners: 'You live here, you do this every day.' When something doesn't seem right or it's out of sorts, have someone come out to look at it to see what's going on," said Durastante. "It could save your life."