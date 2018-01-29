Number of Valley flu hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of people hospitalized in the Mahoning Valley because of the flu rose again for another consecutive week.

Although outpatient medical claims related to influenza-like illness declined last week in Ohio, numbers are still above seasonal threshold levels and flu prevalence is still considered to be widespread in the state.

The Ohio Department of Health reports that 88 people went to the hospital with flu-related illnesses in the third week of January. That number is seven more than the 81 reported hospitalizations in the previous week.

Forty-six of those hospitalizations were in Mahoning County, 30 in Trumbull County and 12 in Columbiana County between January 14 and January 20.

Since the flu season began in October, 303 people in the three-county area have required hospitalization for treatment of influenza: 168 in Mahoning County; 91 in Trumbull County; and 44 in Columbiana County.

A thirteen county region, including the three local counties, continue to have the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations this flu season.

The Ohio Department of Health reported that 472 people in the East Central region of the state had to go to the hospital for influenza during the third week of this month; an increase of 101 from the previous week.

The East Central region includes Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Ashland, Richland, Carroll, Stark, Summit, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Medina, Wayne and Portage Counties.

The number of pediatric influenza-associated mortalities remain at three in Ohio during the 2017-2018 season. Pediatric deaths can be an indicator of the severity of illness during the influenza season according to the Ohio Department of Health.