Three men charged in Austintown home invasion

Three men are arrested and police are on the hunt for a fourth suspect after an armed home invasion in Austintown.

Seven people inside the North Beverly Street home received the startling early morning wake-up call. They say three men armed with assault weapons kicked-in the door at 4:00 AM.

According to the victims the gunmen were wearing all black, had ski masks covering their faces and identified themselves as Drug Enforcement agents.

Here's what victim Tristan Davies told the 911 Operator:

"All my friends and family are in that house with like guns to their heads."

One victim who only wanted to be identified as Brendan tells 21 News, "Immediately someone told me to get on the ground, and that's when I just complied because I thought it was the police, because that's how they were identifying themselves and that's when I saw they had the guns and everything."

But it soon became clear that the men were not law enforcement officers.

"I didn't have any money here and I kept telling them that and that's when they got irritated and they hit me in the head with the gun because they thought I was lying to them," Brendan said.

The suspects demanded money, jewelry and the keys to the victim's cars.

The saving grace in this home invasion, Brendan said his brother was able to bolt from the house, half-naked and run three blocks to a small plaza where he was able to get a concerned citizen to call for help.

That concerned citizen Dave Wilson told the 911 Operator: "I got a kid in my truck he's half-naked. I'm sitting at the Mahoning Laundromat in Austintown and he's ranting and raving that someone's got guns in his house."

Austintown Police arrived immediately, arresting two of three suspects who ran from the home, as well as a suspected getaway driver who was one street over.

Police Chief Bob Gavalier makes it clear he believes this was an isolated incident.

"We don't believe it was random. We believe the house was targeted," Chief Gavalier said.

