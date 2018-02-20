Great Groceries: Salmon Salad - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 tsp. lemon zest
4 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, divided
2 tsp. finely chopped fresh mint
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 Tbsp. water
1/2 cup finely chopped parsley
1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
1/2 cucumber, peeled and chopped into 1/4-inch pieces
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
1 cup cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
2 Tbsp. olive oil
4 cups romaine
1 cup canned salmon


Whisk together yogurt, lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, mint, salt, pepper and water; set aside.

Stir parsley, tomatoes, cucumber, onion and beans together in a medium bowl, add remaining 3 tablespoons lemon juice and olive oil. Toss to combine and place over romaine. Top with salmon and drizzle with salad dressing.

