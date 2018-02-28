Great Groceries: BBQ Beef Sliders - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: BBQ Beef Sliders

BBQ Beef Sliders

3 lbs. chuck roast, trimmed
2 Tbsp. olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
2 Tbsp. dry ranch dressing mix
1 tsp. salt, divided
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
4 cups sliced purple cabbage 
1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
2 Tbsp. lime juice
1 jalapeño, diced
1 cup barbecue sauce
Slider buns


In a small bowl, combine oil, garlic, vinegar, ranch dressing mix, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Rub mixture over beef and place in slow cooker. Set on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours. 

During the last hour of cooking, combine cabbage, cilantro, lime juice, jalapeño and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Toss to incorporate. Let mixture sit in refrigerator for an hour. 

Shred beef and place on the bottom half of each slider. Top with cabbage mixture and barbeque sauce. Finish with the top half of sliders.

