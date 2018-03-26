B Virus extends flu season

Just as flu season is winding down, the Centers for Disease Control is warning of a second wave, Influenza Virus B.
The flu is still listed as widespread in Ohio, and there has been an uptick in cases of the B-virus. Locally, the latest numbers from the District Board of Health show 363 hospitalized cases reported as March 23rd.
288 are Influenza A . 75 are influenza B, and 24 are children under 18.
Infectious disease specialist, Dr. John Venglarcik says B is not as severe as A. "Influenza B is a milder strain, influenza A is the more serious of the two," Venglarcik said.
And generally you're not sick as long with the B virus. "Influenza A generally 4-5-6-7 days, Influenza B typically a little shorter 4 or 5 days," according to Venglarcik.
The doctor points out that if you've had your flu shot then you are protected against Virus B. "So there's no reason to get another vaccination, it will cover you,".
The public needs to understand that while the flu shot is not 100 percent effective it can prevent the more serious complications of the flu.
"Pneumonia, prevent hospitalizations and prevent death," Venglarcik said. The symptoms are the same for A and B, so are the steps to prevent spreading the highly contagious virus.
"Cover your cough, cover your sneeze, not in your hands, and the best method for preventing infectious disease is good, frequent hand washing," the doctor said.
Remember too, If you or your child comes down with the flu, stay home.
A 200-year-old American company whose name is nearly synonymous with firearms has gone to bankruptcy court to help it survive financial hard times.More >>
A 200-year-old American company whose name is nearly synonymous with firearms has gone to bankruptcy court to help it survive financial hard times.More >>
A man who prosecutors say has been in trouble for domestic violence several times before is once again behind bars- this time facing charges of injuring a child.More >>
A man who prosecutors say has been in trouble for domestic violence several times before is once again behind bars- this time facing charges of injuring a child.More >>
A teen used skills he learned in classes in the Youngstown City Schools to come to the rescue of a fellow student who was having a seizure on a school bus.More >>
A teen used skills he learned in classes in the Youngstown City Schools to come to the rescue of a fellow student who was having a seizure on a school bus.More >>
A Portage County man, suspected in the weekend home invasion and attack of a 51-year-old homeowner will not be permitted within Liberty Township during the criminal proceedings.More >>
A Portage County man, suspected in the weekend home invasion and attack of a 51-year-old homeowner will not be permitted within Liberty Township during the criminal proceedings.More >>
A McDonald woman accused of overdosing with her child in a car, then failing to show up in court has been arrested and is now jailed without bond.More >>
A McDonald woman accused of overdosing with her child in a car, then failing to show up in court has been arrested and is now jailed without bond.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland died of a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds to her body.More >>
Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland died of a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds to her body.More >>
Police say a New York man turned on red and blue lights and pretended to be Emergency Medical Services to avoid a traffic backup in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a New York man turned on red and blue lights and pretended to be Emergency Medical Services to avoid a traffic backup in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a man killed in a hit-and-run in Cleveland had his own vehicle stolen by one of the suspects.More >>
Police say a man killed in a hit-and-run in Cleveland had his own vehicle stolen by one of the suspects.More >>
The death of a man reportedly thrown from a vehicle in western Pennsylvania has been ruled a homicide.More >>
The death of a man reportedly thrown from a vehicle in western Pennsylvania has been ruled a homicide.More >>
The agency that investigates and prosecutes wrongdoing by Pennsylvania lawyers wants the state Supreme Court to punish Penn State's former general counsel and a prosecutor who helped convict Jerry Sandusky of...More >>
The agency that investigates and prosecutes wrongdoing by Pennsylvania lawyers wants the state Supreme Court to punish Penn State's former general counsel and a prosecutor who helped convict Jerry Sandusky of child...More >>
Authorities have released the names of a couple and their 3-year-old daughter killed in a head-on crash in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities have released the names of a couple and their 3-year-old daughter killed in a head-on crash in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say the body of a woman found in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland is a 31-year-old woman reported missing earlier this month.More >>
Authorities say the body of a woman found in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland is a 31-year-old woman reported missing earlier this month.More >>
A giant Ferris wheel will take a spin in Cincinnati starting in late May.More >>
A giant Ferris wheel will take a spin in Cincinnati starting in late May.More >>
Ohio's largest city says the process of outfitting police officers with body cameras is ahead of schedule and should be completed by early summer.More >>
Ohio's largest city says the process of outfitting police officers with body cameras is ahead of schedule and should be completed by early summer.More >>
A man authorities said frequently checked a teenager out of school without her parents' knowledge and fled to Mexico with her is being held on $500,000 bail.More >>
A man authorities said frequently checked a 16-year-old out of school without her parents' knowledge and fled to Mexico with her is being held on $500,000 bail.More >>