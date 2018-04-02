OSP: Search warrant served at Campbell home part of ongoing investigation

The Warren post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a home at 116 Buell Ave. in Campbell Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Troopers said they got the warrant from a Mahoning County court, but will not say what the search entailed, just that it is part of an ongoing investigation.

They said no arrests have been made.

