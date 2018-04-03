Report: Ohio one of only 13 states 'adequately' addressing opioid crisis

Warren police are investigating claims made by a dad who says someone is trying to lure his seven-year-old daughter.More >>
Warren police are investigating claims made by a dad who says someone is trying to lure his seven-year-old daughter.More >>
Following a public meeting last week, in which dozens of people were able to voice their opinions about a study in which community members remarked on the changes they would like to see in the city as well as thoughts on what the city does well.More >>
People traveling along a 17 mile stretch of Interstates 80 and 76 from Milton to Hubbard Townships can expect state troopers to be watching for signs of distracted driving.More >>
The Ohio Auditor Dave Yost is making recommendations that he says could save the Niles City School District almost $3.4 million a year and avoid a projected 2022 deficit of nearly $11.6 million.More >>
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and dumping her body in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland has had his bond set at $1 million.More >>
A Pennsylvania couple has tied the knot with canned carrots and peas among their wedding guests in attendance.More >>
Authorities say a young boy accidentally shot and wounded himself with his father's gun in their Philadelphia home.More >>
Police in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on Easter Sunday.More >>
Police in Cleveland say a 61-year-old man was injured during a carjacking at a gas station.More >>
Police say an unidentified shooter apparently fired several shots into a car, killing a man inside the vehicle in Cleveland.More >>
Police in Ohio say a man fired shots at officers during a traffic stop and led them on a chase that ended with the suspect's vehicle going off an embankment into the Great Miami River, where he was pulled out...More >>
Police are investigating two shootings in the same Pittsburgh neighborhood on Easter Sunday that killed one man and critically wounded another.More >>
An Ohio woman has given new meaning to baby on board.More >>
An Ohio woman who authorities say was texting when she crossed a marked lane in her car and fatally struck two teenage girls and seriously injured a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.More >>