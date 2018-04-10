Great Groceries: BLT  Grilled Cheese Sandwich - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: BLT  Grilled Cheese Sandwich

BLT  Grilled Cheese Sandwich

This recipe makes 4 grilled cheese sandwiches! 

4 eggs 
8 slices bread
1 stick butter, softened
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 Tbsp. chopped chives
8 slices American cheese
4 slices bacon, cooked
4 pieces lettuce
4 tomato slices


Cook egg in skillet with olive oil or butter to your desired doneness. 

Preheat skillet or griddle. 

Combine butter, garlic powder and chives. Brush butter mixture on one side of each slice of bread. Layer one slice of cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, then one more slice of cheese. Top with bread, buttered side up. Place sandwich buttered side down on skillet. Cook until brown, flip and cook until cheese is melted and bread is brown. Repeat for remaining sandwiches.

