Valley roads closed after flooding

Valley waterways are expected to crest Monday evening, after more than 24 hours of rainfall.

The National Weather Service predicts that the Mahoning River will reach it's highest point around 8 p.m. on Monday, causing flooding in surrounding areas and neighborhoods.

But even before then the Valley was seeing flooding problems.

As of 5 p.m., law enforcement agencies across the Valley reported that the following roads were closed due to high waters.

MAHONING COUNTY:

The ramp from 711 southbound to Interstate 680 northbound is closed while crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation remove water from the highway.

In addition, drivers traveling I-680 in the area of the 711 interchange are being told to slow down because of high water on the interstate as well.

State Route 165 east of Route 62 in Greenford remain closed because of high water.

TRUMBULL COUNTY:

North Leavitt Road at Meadowbrook Drive in Warren Township is closed.

The intersection of Main and Dover in Warren Township is also closed.

Barclay Messerly Road and Braceville Robinson Road near Eagle Creek are reportedly covered in high water.

Flooding begins when the water rises to 13 feet on Braceville Robinson Road.

Portions of Barcley Messerly Road south of Eagle Creek Road will be impassable and some homes will be threatened.

In addition, the intersection of State Routes 87 and 534 in Mesopotamia Township has been shut down due to high water.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY:

Meanwhile, in Columbiana County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that there are several roads still closed because of flooding.

Troopers say State Route 145, known as Middle Beaver Road, is shut down between Scroggs Road and Little Beaver Creek.

State Route 45 is also closed between Mick Road and Wellsville.

Troopers say 558 is also flooded between Old 558 and Lisbon Road.

In addition, Salem Township Police say that Lisbon Canfield Road is closed between S.R. 344 and S.R. 558.

Old State Route 558 is also closed between S.R. 558 and Jersey Ridge Road.

MERCER COUNTY:

No flooding has been reported yet according to dispatchers.

Flood warnings remain in effect for portions of the Valley.

Police say that if more precipitation falls the waters could continue to rise and cause additional flooding situations.

Officials remind drivers to slow down, put away distractions, and never drive through flooded roads.

According to the 21 StormTracker weather team, just 12 inches of fast-moving water is enough to carry away a small car. Meanwhile, 18-24 inches can carry away most trucks, vans, and SUVs.

In addition to roads, several parks are closed after flooding.

