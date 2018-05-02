Gasoline prices in Mercer rise above $3 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Gasoline prices in Mercer rise above $3

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
MERCER, Pa. -

Prices at the pump have crossed the $3 per gallon threshold in parts of Mercer County, Pennsylvania, while across the state line in neighboring Trumbull County drivers are filling up with the cheapest gasoline in all of Ohio.

According to Gasbuddy.com, regular gas at the Country Fair and Marathon on Erie Street in Mercer Borough was selling for $3.09 as of Tuesday night.

Gas in Greenville hadn't crossed the $3 mark, selling for $2.99, while people in Sharon and Hermitage were still paying around $2.95 according to Gasbuddy.

Some Mercer County drivers may be crossing the state line to take advantage of gas prices in Trumbull County, which according to Triple A, the average price of $2.57 is the lowest in the state of Ohio.

Gasbuddy showed regular selling for $2.59 in Hubbard on Wednesday, a full 36 cents cheaper than prices in Sharon.

The price difference is due in large part to the fact that Pennsylvanians are charged 31 cents more per gallon in state gasoline taxes than Ohioans.

Even though gasoline prices have risen everywhere in recent months, drivers in other parts of the Valley are still paying less than most other Ohioans.

The auto club says regular gas is selling for an average of $2.63 a gallon in Columbiana County, and $2.61 in Mahoning County.

As of Wednesday morning, in Trumbull County was averaging the least expensive gasoline, selling for an average of $2.57 per gallon.

Triple A says as of Monday, the national gas price average of $2.81 reached the highest price per gallon since November 2014. That year, pump prices averaged $3.34, peaking at $3.70 in April and bottoming out at $2.25 in December.

“Motorists have been spoiled the past few years with inexpensive gas prices,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “We expect prices to continue increasing, potentially another 10 cents, through Memorial Day and then will likely stabilize during the summer, with the understanding that if demand spikes, prices are likely to follow.”

SOURCE: AAA

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms