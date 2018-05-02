Gasoline prices in Mercer rise above $3

Prices at the pump have crossed the $3 per gallon threshold in parts of Mercer County, Pennsylvania, while across the state line in neighboring Trumbull County drivers are filling up with the cheapest gasoline in all of Ohio.

According to Gasbuddy.com, regular gas at the Country Fair and Marathon on Erie Street in Mercer Borough was selling for $3.09 as of Tuesday night.

Gas in Greenville hadn't crossed the $3 mark, selling for $2.99, while people in Sharon and Hermitage were still paying around $2.95 according to Gasbuddy.

Some Mercer County drivers may be crossing the state line to take advantage of gas prices in Trumbull County, which according to Triple A, the average price of $2.57 is the lowest in the state of Ohio.

Gasbuddy showed regular selling for $2.59 in Hubbard on Wednesday, a full 36 cents cheaper than prices in Sharon.

The price difference is due in large part to the fact that Pennsylvanians are charged 31 cents more per gallon in state gasoline taxes than Ohioans.

Even though gasoline prices have risen everywhere in recent months, drivers in other parts of the Valley are still paying less than most other Ohioans.

The auto club says regular gas is selling for an average of $2.63 a gallon in Columbiana County, and $2.61 in Mahoning County.

As of Wednesday morning, in Trumbull County was averaging the least expensive gasoline, selling for an average of $2.57 per gallon.

Triple A says as of Monday, the national gas price average of $2.81 reached the highest price per gallon since November 2014. That year, pump prices averaged $3.34, peaking at $3.70 in April and bottoming out at $2.25 in December.

“Motorists have been spoiled the past few years with inexpensive gas prices,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “We expect prices to continue increasing, potentially another 10 cents, through Memorial Day and then will likely stabilize during the summer, with the understanding that if demand spikes, prices are likely to follow.”

SOURCE: AAA