Man hospitalized after Warren shooting

Warren Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers were called to a parking lot on the 1500 block of Transylvania Street SE just after 4:30 a.m. Friday after someone said that his friend had been shot inside a car behind his home.

The victim, 44-year-old Eric Mitchell, was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for treatment of a leg wound that police say is not life-threatening.

Police found a .38 caliber shell casing in the area but are still trying to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.