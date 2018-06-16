YNDC renovates first commercial building, aims to attract businesses

Several members of the community were out early Saturday Morning to help turn a vacant building into a useable spot for small businesses.

The Western Reserve Port Authority and YNDC invited the community out to help clean up a vacant building along Glenwood Avenue.

The old commercial building will then be renovated and used to attract small businesses to the area.

"We also have a number of interested parties, interested businesses that are interested in renting space here once the building is renovated so I think that just as soon as the building is fixed up we will have people working out of this facility, which is what this is all about, bringing jobs back to the corridor," says YNDC Executive Director Ian Beniston.

