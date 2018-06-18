Greenville Salvation Army hosting summer feeding program

The Salvation Army of Greenville is hosting a summer feeding program, thanks to a sizable donation from Tostitos.

Tostitos donated $7,500 to the Salvation Army to support a summer program that will allow families to receive recipes and all needed ingredients.

"Six Weeks of Summer Eats" will run from June 19 to July 27 at the Salvation Army on Main Street.

The program kicks off with an event on Tuesday. Activities include games, food tasting, blood pressure checks, nutrition information, and giveaways.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army says healthy, kid-friendly recipes are prepared and given to each family along with all the ingredients, portioned to family size, for home preparation.

Participating families will sign an agreement to adhere to the recipes as close as possible and to use the food apportioned to them.

Families can pick up their food twice a week for 6 weeks.