Friday, June 15 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:02:57 GMT
(AP Photo/Luis Alonso Lugo). Grammy Award-winning artist Jose Feliciano performs the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the Smithsonian’ National Museum of American History in Washington, Thursday June 14, 2018. Feliciano also donated objects reflecting his int...
Jose Feliciano donates to the National Museum of American History the guitar on which he famously performed the national anthem in 1968.More >>
Friday, June 15 2018 8:41 AM EDT2018-06-15 12:41:51 GMT
(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2018 file photo, Nicole Kidman appears at the 7th annual AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles. Amazon Studios says it’s signed a deal with Kidman and her production company for T...
Amazon Studios says it's signed a deal with Nicole Kidman and her production company for movie and TV projects.More >>
Friday, June 15 2018 2:19 AM EDT2018-06-15 06:19:00 GMT
(Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File). File - In this May 17, 2015 file photo, Wayne Newton, left, and his wife Kathleen McCrone arrive at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Police are looking for two suspected b...
Police are looking for two suspected burglars who eluded officers overnight after a break-in at the estate of longtime Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton.More >>
Thursday, June 14 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-06-14 20:49:39 GMT
(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, Beach Boys musicians Mike Love, left, and Bruce Johnston, right, during an interview with Associated Press at Spiritland in London. The Beach Boys have a new CD with the R...
The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist.More >>
Thursday, June 14 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-06-14 12:38:25 GMT
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, Andy Kropa/Invision). This combination of 2004 and 2016 file photos shows fashion designer Kate Spade and chef Anthony Bourdain in New York. The deaths of Spade and Bourdain last week are causing some journalists to re-evalu...
The deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain force media outlets to examine how they report on suicide.More >>
Thursday, June 14 2018 2:58 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:58:43 GMT
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Farrah Abraham arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif. Police say the former reality TV star has been arrested after attacking a security guard at ...
Police say former reality TV star Farrah Abraham has been arrested after attacking a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel.More >>
Wednesday, June 13 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-06-13 22:19:34 GMT
(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 7, 2016 file photo, Danny DeVito arrives at the 5th Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives Benefit in Los Angeles. Disney has released its first teaser trailer for Tim Burton’s remake of the classi...
Disney has released its first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's remake of the classic "Dumbo.".More >>
Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-06-13 15:48:51 GMT
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018 file photo, Oprah Winfrey arrives at the world premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" in Los Angeles. Winfrey will serve as godmother of a new Holland America ship called the Nieuw Stat...
Holland America Line says that Oprah Winfrey will serve as the godmother of a new ship called the Nieuw Statendam and will christen the ship when it launches.More >>
Tuesday, June 12 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-06-12 17:27:13 GMT
(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."
The female-led reboot "Ocean's 8" stole the box-office crown from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" with $41.6 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canada theaters over the weekend, according to final figures Monday.More >>
Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:06:21 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Cast and crew of "The Band's Visit" pose in the press room with the award for best musical at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.
An intimate musical about cultural understanding was a top winner at the Tony awards, on a night where tolerance and inclusion were constant themes.More >>
Saturday, June 9 2018 3:35 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:35:05 GMT
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.More >>
Thursday, June 7 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-06-07 22:36:25 GMT
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>
Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:41:37 GMT
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Comedian Kathy Griffin shows off her "I Voted" sticker as she accepts a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif. Griffin was recognized for her longtime s...
Kathy Griffin says she is eagerly awaiting the day when a gay person is elected president of the United States.More >>
Thursday, May 10 2018 10:15 PM EDT2018-05-11 02:15:14 GMT
Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife, Georgina Chapman, has spoken out for the first time, giving a tearful interview in which she says she didn't know of his misconduct and weeps for her children, who still love...
Thursday, May 3 2018 10:47 PM EDT2018-05-04 02:47:38 GMT
Bill Cosby's wife is calling for a criminal investigation into the prosecutor behind his sexual assault conviction, saying the case was "mob justice, not real justice" and a "tragedy" that must be undone.
