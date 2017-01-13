Woman charged with stealing water at her Campbell home

A Campbell woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of water from the city.

Pamela Gurd surrendered at the police station Friday morning after warrants were issued for her arrest on two charges of theft and one for criminal damaging.

Police were sent to Gurd's home on Neoka Drive to investigate complaints of excessive trash and dogs running loose.

"The investigation lead to finding out that there were children there with no running water, and them taking water from the swimming pool in the back yard and bringing it inside," said Rob Vukovich, head of the Campbell Police SIU Unit.

The children belong to friends who were also living in the house. Police say the water was cut off due to a lack of payment on the bill.

"They finally got to the point where they needed to turn the water off because of the unpaid balance. Someone went in tampered with the water meter and got the water back on," Vukovich said.

Gurd later appeared for arraigned in municipal court on a misdemeanor charge of tampering with the meter, plus the three felony charges.

"The criminal damaging charges is the result of the damage to the water meter, and the two felony theft charges is the excessive amount of water that has been used without authorization for an extended period of time," according to Vukovich.

The judge set bond at $7,500 and set a hearing in the case for January 20th.