Weathersfield murder suspect shot by Howland police

A community came together tonight to pray for a 13 year old girl who they believe is dead. The Ashtabula girl was reported missing Tuesday after her parents reportedly asked a family friend to watch her. That family friend- 46 year old John Bove now faces several charges, in Ohio and Pennsylvania in connection to the disappearance of the teen. Bove led police on a chase through Sharon on Thursday. At Friday nights vigil at an Ashtabula church, those who knew Kara Zdancz...More >>
Youngstown police are investigating a shooting that took place around 5 p.m. Friday night on the city's south side.More >>
We've now learned that John Bove was no stranger to the family of the missing girl in Ashtabula. Police say 13-year-old Kara Zdanczewski actually left her home Tuesday evening with 46-year-old John Bove. Authorities believe the 7th grader's parents had some type of disagreement and asked Bove to get Kara out of the house for a while. Lieutenant Terry Moisio is with the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department, "What we learned is Mr. Bove is friends with the father." ...More >>
Youngstown Water Department engineers hope to know by early Saturday if they will be able to lift a boil alert that has been in effect since Wednesday for part of the city's West Side, as well as the eastern portion of Austintown Township. A contractor struck a major distribution water line along North Meridian Road, cutting or reducing service to the area until repairs could be made by Thursday morning.More >>
No. 2 Youngstown State scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 9-2 win over No. 3 Valparaiso in the Horizon League Championship on Thursday evening.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 11, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
