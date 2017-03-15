Great Groceries: Hot Italian Sliders - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Hot Italian Sliders

Hot Italian Sliders

12 Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened and divided
1/2 Tbsp. plus 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning, divided
1 tsp. dried parsley
12 slices smoked deli ham
1/4 lb. deli-sliced salami
1/4 lb. deli-sliced pepperoni
1 (8 oz.) jar sliced roasted red peppers
8 slices Provolone cheese
Marinara Sauce for serving


Preheat oven to 350º.

Spray 9 x 13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Cut rolls in half. Place bottom of rolls in baking dish.

In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of butter, 
1/2 tablespoon Italian seasoning and parsley. Evenly spread mixture on bottom half of rolls. Layer ham, salami, pepperoni, roasted red peppers and cheese on top. Place top of rolls over everything.

Melt remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and add remaining 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Whisk together and pour evenly over rolls. Cover with foil and bake for 10 minutes. Remove foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes. Serve with marinara.

