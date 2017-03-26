Sears and Macy's anchor stores close at Shenango Valley Mall

Two of the Shenango Valley Mall's anchor stores, Sears and Macy's, closed their doors for good on Sunday.

A few people looking for last minute deals found the stores virtually empty when they arrived.

Others told 21 News they just wanted to visit for one final day before the stores closed for good.

Sears made the closing announcement in December. Macy's followed with its closing plans in January.

Only the remaining shelves and store fixtures were on sale at Sears.

"When you want something, you just run up here and you get it. Now if you got to get something you have to go straight up to Niles. It's kind of sad," said Gita Sahadeo. "I really liked the convenience of shopping at Sears here at the mall. We came almost every weekend to look for sales."



A long time customer, who worked at Macy's when the store first opened at the mall, Jeanne Koch said the retail store has a long history in her family's life.

"My dad and mom started at the store in Sharon, then it became Strauss and then it became Macy's. My dad handled maintenance for all the stores. There is a lot of history here," said Koch.

Jeanne's husband Frank said he was around when the mall was constructed. "I've lived in the Valley all my life," Frank Koch said. "To see two big stores, or retail chains like this, close, it sort of tugs at your heart. I feel empathy for the people working in both stores. A lot of them have spent a lot of years in there working, not just one or two years. I asked a few of them if they were going to transfer to other stores. There is not other Sears or Macy's nearby."

An exterior sign, which brands the mall as the premiere shopping destination for the Shenango Valley, lets people know that space is available.

"It's very sad. I just wonder what will happen to the rest of the mall," said June Doolin. "I'm glad Penney is staying. I will shop more at JC Penney now."

Many of the people who spoke with 21 News are hoping the mall can attract some nice restaurants and a Target department store as tenants.