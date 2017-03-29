Great Groceries: Fresh Tomato Bruschetta

Fresh Tomato Bruschetta

1 clove garlic, peeled

1/2 lb. fresh Mozzarella slices

3 large tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 tsp. balsamic glaze

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

Sliced baguettes



Preheat oven to 400°.

Place baguette slices on a baking sheet and toast for 2 to 3 minutes per side until golden brown. Remove from oven and rub peeled garlic clove on both sides.

Switch oven to broil.

Place Mozzarella on top on baguette slices. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes, until melted. Combine tomatoes, minced garlic, olive oil, balsamic glaze, salt and pepper. Remove bread from oven, top with tomato mixture and sprinkle with basil.